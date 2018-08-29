FARMINGTON -- John “Buddy” Morton Hufford, Jr., 83, of Farmington passed away peacefully at his home August 28, 2018. He was born March 3, 1935, in Farmington. John proudly served in the National Guard for 10 years. He was an active member of the First Free Will Baptist Church of Farmington. He also served as an auxiliary policeman for the City of Farmington, delivered Meals on Wheels for 20 years, volunteered for Youth for Christ, Habitat for Humanity and took care of three special pets, Sparkie, Brodie and Pork Chop.
He was preceded in death by his father, John M. Hufford, Sr.; mother, Myrtle (Forshee) Hufford; son in law, Randy Ragsdale; brother-in-law, Lloyd Sutherland.
John is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jessie Mae (Sutherland) Hufford; three daughters, Linda Ragsdale of Farmington, Sandra Griffon and husband Larry of Farmington , Pamela Sue McGrael and Dale Sunhausen of Park Hills; one sister, Leona Cooper and husband Don of Webster, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Rosemary Ragsdale and husband Bill, Dorothy Pinkston and husband Carl and one brother-in-law, Frank Sutherland and wife Ange-la all of Farmington; grandchildren, Andrea Petrie of Farmington, Christy Hempen and husband Dan of High Ridge, Missouri, Jana Dickherber and husband Johnny of Wentzville, Missouri, Crystal Barnett and husband Lucas of St. James, Missouri. Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 30, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation will resume Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the First Free Will Baptist Church of Farmington with the service to be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Roger Hogan officiating. Interment will follow at Three Rivers Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Three Rivers Cemetery Maintenance Fund. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
