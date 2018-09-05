Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FARMINGTON -- John D. Penuel of Farmington entered into eternal rest on September 4, 2018, in Creve Coeur at the age of 73. He was born December 3, 1944, in Montgomery, Alabama, to the late Lester and Carrie (Jennings) Penuel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Penuel.

John was a devout Christian man and a member of Three Rivers Baptist Church. He loved his family and had many great relationships with close friends over the years. John enjoyed bass fishing where he participated in many tournaments, horseback riding, hunting, trapping, drawing, beekeeping, gardening and painting. He was a stock car driver and raced locally with his son, Chris.

Survivors include his loving wife of fifteen years, Carolyn (Thornton) Penuel, children, Charles (Jennifer) Penuel of Fredericktown, Vicki (Arthur) Allgier of Fredericktown, Chris (Tara) Penuel of Farmington, and Lindsey (Matt) Eichkorn of O'Fallon, grandchildren, Clark and Ava Penuel, Alyssa (Brandon) Brown, Nathan Allgier, Kristopher, Kaleb, Conner and Cassie Penuel, Ally Sprague, and Aubrey and Matt Eichkorn Jr., two siblings, Roger (Beverly) Penuel of House Springs and Gene (Margaret) Penuel of House Springs, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Friends may call on Saturday, September 8 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Three Rivers Baptist Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 or Evelyn's House, 1000 N. Mason Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141. View the tribute video, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

