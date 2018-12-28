Try 1 month for 99¢

BOERNE, Texas -- Ret. Master Sargent John Dale Pritchett passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018, at the age of 78. John was born to Fredric Thomas Pritchett and Ethel Muriel Counts Pritchett June 13, 1940, in Elvins, Missouri. He was a member and Deacon of First Baptist Church of Boerne as well as a member of the VFW Post 688.

John is preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers, Dick, Jack, and Bill; and his sister Norma. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Lu Raby; his three sons Jeff Pritchett (Pam) of Kingsbury, Texas, Greg Pritchett (Jennie) of Cuero, Texas, and Ron Pritchett (Bonnie) of Boerne, Texas; his brother Fred Pritchett of Springfield, Tom Pritchett of Ironton, and his sister Leana Pritchett of Springfield.

Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.

