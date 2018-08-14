Subscribe for 17¢ / day

BONNE TERRE -- John Anderson, age 89, of Bonne Terre, passed away on Monday, August 13, 2018, at his residence. He was born April 30, 1929, in Monette, Arkansas, to the late Thomas and Lillian (Cullen) Anderson. John was a member of the Mineral Area Elks Lodge for 36 years.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his oldest son, Dennis Anderson; four brothers; and four sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Reva (Goodwin) Anderson; son, David Edward Anderson and wife Tamara; daughters, Linda Ann Marler and husband Ron, Janet Marie Shippee and husband David; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and other family and friends. The family wishes to thank Preferred Hospice for their wonderful care during John’s last days.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre with Pastor Alan Berry officiating. Burial will follow at Bonne Terre Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Plaza in Memphis, TN 38105. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

