BONNE TERRE -- John Anderson, age 89, of Bonne Terre, passed away on Monday, August 13, 2018, at his residence. He was born April 30, 1929, in Monette, Arkansas, to the late Thomas and Lillian (Cullen) Anderson. John was a member of the Mineral Area Elks Lodge for 36 years.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his oldest son, Dennis Anderson; four brothers; and four sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Reva (Goodwin) Anderson; son, David Edward Anderson and wife Tamara; daughters, Linda Ann Marler and husband Ron, Janet Marie Shippee and husband David; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and other family and friends. The family wishes to thank Preferred Hospice for their wonderful care during John’s last days.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 16, 2018, at C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre with Pastor Alan Berry officiating. Burial will follow at Bonne Terre Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Plaza in Memphis, TN 38105. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.