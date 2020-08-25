 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Gercis
0 entries

John Gercis

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

John Gercis

FARMINGTON – John Michael Gercis, 67, of Farmington passed away August 24, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. He was born September 13, 1952, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. John loved fishing and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick Joseph Gercis and Pearl Josephine (Leeper) Gercis; daughter, LaDina Smith; sister, Mary Gercis.

John is survived by his wife, Yvonne (Hughes) Gercis; four children, Misty Harper, Angela Smith, George Smith and Ray Tucker; two grandchildren, Dylan and Max Kitchel; three siblings, Nick Gercis, Tony Gercis and Nettie Gercis.

The family will have a private Celebration of Life service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Gercis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News