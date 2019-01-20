Try 1 month for 99¢

PARK HILLS -- John Glennon “Bo” DeClue, 70 of Bonne Terre was born in Bliss, Missouri, July 24, 1948, to the late Clarence and Mary Louise Boyer Mendenhall. He departed this life in his home January 19, 2019. Bo served in the U.S. Army and retired from Chrysler.

He was also preceded by siblings, Clarence Joseph DeClue, Joseph Vincent DeClue, John DeClue, and Margaret Ann.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Bo is survived by his wife, Karen (Chamberlain) DeClue; step-daughter, Carrie (DeClue) Wilfong and husband David; grandsons, Jacob and Chase Finwick; sisters, RoseMary Bradley, Georgia (Robert) DeClue, Cecelia Timms, Carolyn (Roger Shaner) Chamberlain, Mary (David) Barczewski, and Anita Martinez, brother, Anthony (Mary) DeClue; step-brothers, Michael and Bobby McGee; step-sister, Sandy Lee; God sons, Aaron Westhoff and Adam DeClue; and his dogs, Evie and Cam. Numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation, Tuesday from 1-8 p.m. in the Coplin Funeral Home. Mass will be 10 a.m. in the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre. Interment in the St. Francois Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association or Masses preferred.

Celebrate
the life of: John Glennon ‘Bo' DeClue
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments