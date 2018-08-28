Subscribe for 17¢ / day
FARMINGTON -- John M. Hufford, Jr, 83, of Farmington passed away August 28, 2018. Arrangements are pending at C.Z. Boyer & Son Taylor Chapel in Farmington.

John Hufford, Jr.
