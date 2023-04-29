John ‘Jack' Franklin Rodgers, Jr.

BONNE TERRE – Master Sergeant John Franklin Rodgers, Jr. of Farmington, passed away April 27, 2023, at NHC in Desloge. He was born in St. Louis, February 18, 1938, to the late John F. and Nellie (Helms) Rodgers, Sr. Jack attended Bonne Terre schools before entering the United States Air Force. He retired from the Air Force with 21 years' service; seven in the Pacific and one year in Vietnam. Jack then retired from the Illinois College System, after 26 years.

He was the caregiver for 13 years of his beloved wife, Dorothy (Halley) Rodgers, until her death, after 41 years of marriage. Two stepchildren, John Swain and Diana Winch also preceded him in death.

Jack is survived by his sisters, Grace Ann (Warren) Gibson, of Columbia, and Emma Wessel of Farmington; two nephews, Jeff McCorkle and Chris Gibson; niece, Annie Christian; and special great-nieces, Eda and Carol Christian of Delanson, New York; one stepson, James McMillan; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive. Jack will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 9 a.m. until the service time of 11 a.m. Pastor Gene Rauls will be officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.