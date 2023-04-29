John ‘Jack' Franklin Rodgers, Jr.
BONNE TERRE – Master Sergeant John Franklin Rodgers, Jr. of Farmington, passed away April 27, 2023, at NHC in Desloge. He was born in St. Louis, February 18, 1938, to the late John F. and Nellie (Helms) Rodgers, Sr. Jack attended Bonne Terre schools before entering the United States Air Force. He retired from the Air Force with 21 years' service; seven in the Pacific and one year in Vietnam. Jack then retired from the Illinois College System, after 26 years.
He was the caregiver for 13 years of his beloved wife, Dorothy (Halley) Rodgers, until her death, after 41 years of marriage. Two stepchildren, John Swain and Diana Winch also preceded him in death.
Jack is survived by his sisters, Grace Ann (Warren) Gibson, of Columbia, and Emma Wessel of Farmington; two nephews, Jeff McCorkle and Chris Gibson; niece, Annie Christian; and special great-nieces, Eda and Carol Christian of Delanson, New York; one stepson, James McMillan; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive. Jack will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 9 a.m. until the service time of 11 a.m. Pastor Gene Rauls will be officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.