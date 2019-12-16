{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON -- John “Jack” Weber, Jr., 89, of Farmington passed away December 13, 2019, peacefully at his residence. He was born May 19, 1930, in Leadwood to the late John and Eleanor (Hanson) Weber. Jack proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Peggy (Bergman) Weber; son, Stephen Weber; and brother, William James Weber.

Jack is survived by five children, John (Connie) Weber of West Plains, Missouri, Jennifer (Kent) Hall of Farmington, James Weber of Glen Allen, Virginia, William Weber of Byram, Mississippi, Mark (Michele) Weber of St. Louis; daughter-in-law, Felecia Weber of Erie, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Mary Ellen (John) Demchalk of Frederick, Maryland and Martha Ann Watson of Slinger, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Carol Weber of Denver, Colorado; seven grandchildren, John (Amber) Weber IV, Michael Hall, Chris Weber, Lauren Weber (fiancé Patrick Watkins), Megan (Jason) Coleman, Zach Weber, Joseph (Kristi) Weber; four great-grandchildren; two step-great-great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Noon at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington with Rev. William Thess officiating. A reception will follow the Mass. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at New Calvary Cemetery in Farmington. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Memorials may be made to the Fisher House in St. Louis. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Weber, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments