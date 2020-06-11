John Lee
John Lawrence Lee, 85, of Texas passed away on May 25, 2020 of natural causes.
He was born in July 1934 to the late Albert “Mac” Lee and the late Angie (Ebersole) Lee of Fulton.
In 1964, he was married to Paula Jean (Engel) Lee who survives his passing.
John graduated from Fulton High School in 1953 and received his Associates degree from Westminster College in 1957. He spent three years in the Army stationed at Fort Leonard Wood and Fort Sam Houston. After the service, John worked for twelve years for McKesson Corporation supporting pharmacies in the eastern half of Missouri. He was based in St. Louis first but soon moved to Farmington, Missouri. In 1974, John was hired by Pharmacist Mutual Insurance, where he worked for the next twenty-six years. John became their top salesman, still supporting the pharmacists of eastern Missouri.
After retirement, John and Paula fulfilled his dream of a lake house and moved to Lake Ozark, Missouri. They spent their winters in Green Valley, Arizona. In 2015, John and Paula moved to Pearland, Texas to be closer to their daughter and her family. John was an avid gardener and for many years shared the fruits of his home garden with his friends and family. John and Paula also loved to travel. They visited nearly all of the states, many national parks, and all of the continents except for Antarctica.
John is survived by his wife of 56 years; daughter, Amy Lee Smolen (Ed) of Lake Jackson, Tx.; grandsons, Zachary and David; brothers, Connie Lee (Jean) of Fulton, and Richard Lee (Denise) of Holts Summit; and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Graveside services will held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery with Pastor Bruce Williamson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to John's favorite charities, Wounded Warrior Project or Shriners Hospitals for Children, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.
