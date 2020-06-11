× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

John Lee

John Lawrence Lee, 85, of Texas passed away on May 25, 2020 of natural causes.

He was born in July 1934 to the late Albert “Mac” Lee and the late Angie (Ebersole) Lee of Fulton.

In 1964, he was married to Paula Jean (Engel) Lee who survives his passing.

John graduated from Fulton High School in 1953 and received his Associates degree from Westminster College in 1957. He spent three years in the Army stationed at Fort Leonard Wood and Fort Sam Houston. After the service, John worked for twelve years for McKesson Corporation supporting pharmacies in the eastern half of Missouri. He was based in St. Louis first but soon moved to Farmington, Missouri. In 1974, John was hired by Pharmacist Mutual Insurance, where he worked for the next twenty-six years. John became their top salesman, still supporting the pharmacists of eastern Missouri.