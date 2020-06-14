John Merritt
John Norman Merritt

DESLOGE – John Merritt, 71, of Desloge, passed away June 7, 2020, at BJC Evelyn's Hospice House in Creve Coeur.

The family is planning a memorial visitation, Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 11 a.m. until the Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel in Desloge. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

