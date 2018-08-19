DESLOGE -- John Ames “Coach” to all that loved him, 36, of Bismarck, passed away August 18, 2018, at Evelyn’s House BJC Hospice in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He was born on November 3, 1981, in Farmington. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Paul and Betty (House) Ames, Corby Bates, Filman Weiss and cousin, Tommy Baker.
He was a member of Sonrise Baptist Church in Bonne Terre, Master Mason with the Tyro #12 Masonic Lodge in Caledonia and Swords of Bunker Hill.
Coach Ames was a 2000 Graduate of North County High School. He played football all four years of high school and continued playing football at Central Methodist University. He received his Master’s in Special Education and in Special Needs. Coach Ames taught and coached football in several area high schools in the area. He had a heart for children and a passion for football who will be greatly missed.
John is survived by his mom, Linda Weiss and husband Glen; father, Corby Bates; three children, Kayden Michael and Paisley Faith Ames and their mother Christy Ames, and Abigail Faith Ames; siblings, Julie Overby, Jessie Bates, Sarah Keen; step-sisters, Crystal Birdsong and husband Paul, Laura Isgrigg and husband Jamie; grandmothers, Esther Bates and Verla Weiss; special uncle and aunt, Bob and Vickie Carroll and uncle Eddie Ames; along with several other aunts, uncles and friends.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Monday, August 20, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The visitation will resume on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel from 9 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mike Barton officiating. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery in Leadwood, Missouri. Memorials may be directed to St. Francois County Shop With a Cop. View obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com.
