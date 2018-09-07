Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FARMINGTON -- John Penuel, age 73, of Farmington passed away September 4, 2018. Instate Saturday, September 8 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

