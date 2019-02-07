Try 1 month for 99¢
cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON -- John R. Crouch, age 71, of Farmington passed away on February 6, 2019. Arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel and Crematory. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: John R. Crouch
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments