John Rigsbee
0 entries

John Rigsbee

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA, Mo. – John Richard Rigsbee of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Landmark Hospital, Columbia, Missouri. He was born October 12, 1949, in Flat River, Missouri, to William H. and Betty (Crouch) Rigsbee. John attended Flat River schools, and graduated from Central RIII in 1967.

John was employed by Mobile Oil Co. for more than 30 years, working on barges hauling crude oil products up and down the Mississippi River. At the time of his retirement, he was acting first mate of the vessel.

He was preceded in death by his father, William H. Rigsbee, of Park Hills, Missouri.

John is survived by his wife, Cathy (Scott) Rigsbee, of Columbia, Missouri; his mother, Betty (Crouch) Rigsbee of Harlingen, Texas; his sister, Margaret (Rigsbee) Sullivan, of Liberty Missouri; and one niece, Rebecca (Halderman) White, of Liberty, Missouri. Other family members, and many friends alos survive.

A memorial service was held March 6, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Home, of Columbia, Missouri. A memorial ride will be hosted by his "Biker Friends", at a later date.

To send flowers to the family of John Rigsbee, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News