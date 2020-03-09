John Rigsbee

COLUMBIA, Mo. – John Richard Rigsbee of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Landmark Hospital, Columbia, Missouri. He was born October 12, 1949, in Flat River, Missouri, to William H. and Betty (Crouch) Rigsbee. John attended Flat River schools, and graduated from Central RIII in 1967.

John was employed by Mobile Oil Co. for more than 30 years, working on barges hauling crude oil products up and down the Mississippi River. At the time of his retirement, he was acting first mate of the vessel.

He was preceded in death by his father, William H. Rigsbee, of Park Hills, Missouri.

John is survived by his wife, Cathy (Scott) Rigsbee, of Columbia, Missouri; his mother, Betty (Crouch) Rigsbee of Harlingen, Texas; his sister, Margaret (Rigsbee) Sullivan, of Liberty Missouri; and one niece, Rebecca (Halderman) White, of Liberty, Missouri. Other family members, and many friends alos survive.

A memorial service was held March 6, 2020, at Parker-Millard Funeral Home, of Columbia, Missouri. A memorial ride will be hosted by his "Biker Friends", at a later date.

