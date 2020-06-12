John Slaner
0 entries

John Slaner

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John Slaner

John T. Slaner

John T. Slaner, 84 of Farmington was born in Cape Girardeau on August 19, 1935, to the late John and Catherine (Gonza) Slaner. He departed this life on June 9, 2020, in Farmington.

John proudly served for 8 years in the United States Navy Reserves. Member of the Farmington Elks, Am Vets, Am. Legion and Masons. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching John Wayne and all the classic western movies. Survived by: Son, Bruce (Andrea) Slaner; Daughter, Sherry (Matthew) Saurage; Grandson, Benjamin Saurage; Brother in law, Robert Bost; Niece, Nephew, Cousins and Friends.

Deceased: His sister, Jeannette Bost.

Family served by Coplin Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of John Slaner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News