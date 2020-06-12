John Slaner

Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

John T. Slaner, 84 of Farmington was born in Cape Girardeau on August 19, 1935, to the late John and Catherine (Gonza) Slaner. He departed this life on June 9, 2020, in Farmington.

John proudly served for 8 years in the United States Navy Reserves. Member of the Farmington Elks, Am Vets, Am. Legion and Masons. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and watching John Wayne and all the classic western movies. Survived by: Son, Bruce (Andrea) Slaner; Daughter, Sherry (Matthew) Saurage; Grandson, Benjamin Saurage; Brother in law, Robert Bost; Niece, Nephew, Cousins and Friends.