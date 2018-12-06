Try 1 month for 99¢
PARK HILLS -- John Wesley Nash of Bismarck departed this life December 4, 2018, at the age of 58 years. He was born August 11, 1960, to the late Louie and Glenda (LaBrot) Nash. Also preceded in death by his brother, Bryan Marshall.

John is survived by his fiancé, Carolyn Gibson; sister, Karen (Dewayne) Wampler; brother, Louis (Tara) Nash; nieces, Alecia (Johnny) Steur, and Tonya (Mike) Eaton; and one great-niece. His best friend, Brutus, other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation, 4 p.m. until service time at 6 p.m. Saturday, December 8, 2018, in the Coplin Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Barton officiating.

