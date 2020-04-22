Johnny Barton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Johnny Andrew Barton

FARMINGTON – Johnny Andrew Barton of Crystal City, formerly of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on April 18, 2020 at his residence at the age of 24. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri on September 21, 1995 to Andrea (Brett) Kramer and John Barton.

Johnny was a graduate of Farmington High School where he played football. He was a member of Laborers Local 110 and worked for Mississippi Sand/US Silica. Johnny enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was kindhearted and loving and always had a smile on his face. He never met a stranger and stood up for the underdog. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Johnny is survived by his mother and stepdad, Andrea and Rod Kramer of Arnold, his father, John Barton of Valles Mines, his siblings, Emily Kramer, Jacob Kramer, Savannah Barton, Sarah Barton and Carley Barton, his grandparents, Mary and Dave Reinbold of Valles Mines, James and Debbie Kramer of Nixa and Cliff and Diane White of Farmington, his great grandmother, Shirlee Turner of Bismark, along with many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

Johnny was preceded in death by his grandfather, Johnny M. Barton and his grandmother, Paula A. Morris.

A drive by visitation will be held on Thursday, April 23 from 6pm-7pm at the main entrance of Cozean Memorial Chapel, 217 West Columbia Street, Farmington for those who wish to show their respect and love to the family. A simple gesture of a honk, a wave, or showing of a personal sign to the family would be appreciated and welcomed. A graveside service at Shepherd Hills Cemetery in Barnhart will also be held at a later date for all his friends and family to attend. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to ARCHway Institute, 3941 Tamiani Trail, Suite 3157-53, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 or go to http://thearchwayinstitute.org. View the tribute video, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

