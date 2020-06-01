Johnny Barton
0 entries

Johnny Barton

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Johnny Barton

Johnny Barton

FARMINGTON – Johnny Barton, passed away April 18 at the age of 24. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6 at 1 p.m. at Shepherd Hills Cemetery in Barnhart. View the full obit at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Johnny Barton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News