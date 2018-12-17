MURRAY, Ky. -- Johnny Lee Reagan, 92, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, December 14, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born May 21, 1926, in Bismarck, Missouri, to John Edward Reagan and Ruth Lowe Reagan. He was of Christian faith and a member of First Christian Church, Murray, Kentucky, where he previously served as elder and deacon.
Reagan attended Bismarck High School in Bismarck, Missouri. He was named Missouri High School State MVP basketball player in 1944 by leading his team to the state championship title. He then attended Murray State where he was a baseball and basketball starter all four years at Murray State, and captain his last two years.
A 1948 Murray State graduate, Reagan returned to his alma mater in 1958 as head baseball coach, assistant basketball coach, and business professor. He served as both baseball coach and assistant director of athletics from 1971-1977 and athletic director from 1978-1986. He was one of the nation’s winningest baseball coaches and a former chairman of the NCAA Baseball Committee. His coaching career spanned 45 years with 36 of those being at Murray State.
Reagan has been inducted into six Halls of Fame; Murray State Athletics Hall of Fame, American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, OVC Hall of Fame, Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, Bismarck HS Athletic Hall of Fame and Bismarck HS Citizen Hall of Fame. His #36 baseball shirt hangs in the baseball office with the number retired. His #20 basketball jersey hangs in the basketball arena with his number retired. Both the Murray State baseball field and Bismarck High School field are named in his honor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Wilma Alberta Reagan. Johnny is survived by his wife of 70 years, Carolyn Carter Reagan of Murray, whom he married August 27, 1948; two daughters, Jan Fuqua and husband John of Murray; Lyn Ryan and husband Mike of Murray; five grandchildren, Tony Ryan and wife Chelsee, Mitch Ryan and wife Ashley, and Alan Chase and wife Mary, all of Murray; Amy Chase of Louisville Kentucky; Greg Ryan and wife Mallory of Burlington, Kentucky; and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, December 20, 2018, at J.H. Churchill Funeral Home in Murray Kentucky. Visitation resumes 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday, December 21, 2018, at First Christian Church, 111 N. 5th St., Murray, Kentucky. The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, December 21, 2018, at First Christian Church, with Rev. Ruth Ragovin officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Christian Church Choir, 111 N. 5th St., Murray, KY 42071, or Murray State Baseball, c/o Stan Skirka, Stewart Stadium Room 217, Murray, KY 42071. Online condolences may be left at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com .The J.H. Churchill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
