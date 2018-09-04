Johnny Penuel Sep 4, 2018 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 17¢ / day Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save FARMINGTON - Johnny Penuel, 73, passed away September 4, 2018. Arrangements are pending through Cozean Memorial Chapel. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Celebrate the life of: Johnny Penuel Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Daily Journal Online Comment Policy The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers. We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues. Report Abuse If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment. Comments not edited We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied. Comments will be screened All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted. No Personal Attacks Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments. Do not feed the trolls Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic. No Emails or Links No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites. Be Courteous Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person. Do not imply guilt Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law. Comment Length Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box. Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval. However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Recommended Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary More Latest Local Offers William Bess - American Family Insurance William Bess - American Family Insurance Agent - works to help you find the best auto insurance policies available! Steppingstone Landscape, LLC. Steppingstone Landscape is your number one choice when it comes to installing a quality sprinkler system for a healthier lawn! Stone Park Come enjoy a variety of different events at Stone Park!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.