Johnny Woodrow Jenkerson

DESLOGE -- Johnny Jenkerson, 79, of Farmington, passed away March 25, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born March 25, 1941, in Esther, to the late Burlon and Pearl (McCutheon) Jenkerson. Johnny enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, racing and watching Cardinal Baseball.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and six sisters.

Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jean (Slade) Jenkerson; daughters, Shelley Jenkerson (Tracy) Maxwell and Laurie Jenkerson (Daniel) Wilkins; three grandchildren, Christopher (Christine) Jenkerson, Ryan (Candace) Maxwell and Adam (Tiffany Landrum) Maxwell; six great-grandchildren; siblings, James (Becky) Jenkerson, David (Mary) Jenkerson, Delano (Ann) Jenkerson, Eugene Jenkerson, Charles Jenkerson, Janice (Jerry) Gowens, Blanche White and Barbara Gammon; several nieces, nephews; and two brothers in-law, Steve (Jill) Slade and Ronnie (Peggy) Slade; sister in-law, Cindy Dawson.

A private graveside service, at Parkview Cemetery, will be held under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Pastor Alan Harp will be officiating. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

