PEVELY, Mo. -- Jon Russell Glenn, age 71, of Pevely, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019, at his home. He was born May 27, 1948, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, the son of the late Geraldine “Gerry” (nee Mercer) and Alvin R. Glenn. Jon was a U.S. Army Veteran; and retired from the St. Louis Defense Mapping Agency.

Jon is survived by his wife, Cynthia (nee Isgrig) Glenn; daughter, Tonya R. (Charles J., III) Maggard of Bonne Terre, Missouri; granddaughters, Tanner J., Kassie F., and Ivy E. Maggard all of Bonne Terre; and a sister, Barbara Jean Overly of Ohio.

Private family services. Interment in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials in his memory are preferred to the American Heart Association.

