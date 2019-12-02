{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Wayne Hassell, 57, of Bonne Terre, passed away December 1, 2019. He was born July 31, 1962, in Bonne Terre, to the late Jesse and JoAnn (Riley) Hassell.

He is survived by fiancé, Lynzi Ladd; four children, Jessica (Jack Rothwell) Hassell, Jennifer Cave, Izzabella Hassell, and Greyson Hassell; two grandsons; siblings, Gary (Pam Perry) Hassell, Jim (Jeanniece) Hassell, Barbara (Calvin) Eifert, Tina (Tim) Meadows, J.D. (Julia) Hassell; many nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, from 10:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

