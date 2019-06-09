{{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS -- Joseph C. ‘Joe’ LaPlant, 71, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, of Desloge was born August 24, 1947, in Bonne Terre to Leamay (Sirclum) LaPlant and the late Denver LaPlant and departed this life June 7, 2019 in Desloge.

Mr. LaPlant served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Mr. LaPlant is survived by his mother, Leamay LaPlant of Desloge; two brothers, Stan (Cora) LaPlant of Desloge, and Bob (Linda) LaPlant of Farmington; two nieces, Regina (Aaron) Cowin, and Stacy (Joe) Herpenstein; four nephews, Bryan (Melissa) LaPlant, Steve (Amy) LaPlant, Brian Johnston, and Jason (Melanie) Johnston. Eleven great-nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, with a Vigil Service at 7:15 p.m. at Coplin Funeral Home, Park Hills. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Park Hills. Interment will follow with Military Honors at the Church Cemetery. Masses preferred.

Celebrate
the life of: Joseph C. ‘Joe’ LaPlant
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments