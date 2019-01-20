Try 1 month for 99¢
Boyer Logo

DESLOGE -- Joe Briley, age 72 of Park Hills, Missouri, passed away January 20, 2019, at his residence. Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced by C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Joseph Eugene Briley
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments