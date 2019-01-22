Try 1 month for 99¢

DESLOGE -- Joe Briley, 72, of Park Hills, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019, at his residence. He was born on September 25, 1946, in St. Louis to the late Clyde W. and Goldie (Glore) Briley.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Thursday, January 24, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 6:30 p.m. The visitation will resume at 12 p.m., Friday, January 25, 2019, in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, until service time at 1 p.m. Reverend Eddie Bone will be officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington, with Full Military Honors. Memorials may be directed to Disabled Veterans, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

