PARK HILLS – Joseph W. House, 74, of Desloge passed away August 8, 2018, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. Joseph was born June 30, 1944, at Elvins, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ruby (Norman) House; three brothers and three sisters.

Joseph is survived by his son, Christopher House and wife Summer of Park Hills; daughter, Melissa McGraw and husband Richard of Festus; the mother of his children, Carla House; five grandchildren, Andrew McGraw, Jenna McGraw, Adam McGraw, Kylie House, and Ethan House; brothers, Robert House and wife Sharon, and John House; life-long friend, Denny Cannell. Numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. Friday, August 10, 2018, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Eddie Bone officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.

