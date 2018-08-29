FARMINGTON – Josephine “Jody” A. Ratcliff, of Farmington, passed away on August 28, 2018, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehab at the age of 76. She was born October 27, 1941, to the late Stanley W. Conrad and Wilma Marie (Korber) Conrad Ervin. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles David Ratcliff; her sister, Martha Darrough; a grandson, Samuel David Ratcliff and her daughter-in-law, Denise Ratcliff.
Jody’s life always centered around her family with whom she loved spending time with. Often they spent time fishing and camping. She had a special group of friends whom she liked playing dominoes with. Working in her yard with flowers and feeding and watching the hummingbirds and wrens was one of her favorite things to do. She was a life member of the Norman L. Rigdon VFW Auxiliary 5896. Jody, at some point filled all the chairs and held the office of President for 8 years. One of the activities she enjoyed was going with the auxiliary members to the local schools to teach the students about the beautiful American flag. She always enjoyed working with the Veterans in local nursing homes by preparing candy, cookies and fruit trays for special occasions and she also sent each one a birthday card. Jody was also a member of the St Mary’s Chapter 338 Eastern Star of St. Mary's, Missouri.
Survivors include her children, Sherry (Andy) Huitt of Farmington, Thomas Tinnin of East Prairie, Cindy (Jerry) Stout of Piedmont, Tracy (Tina) Ratcliff of St. Charles and Scot Ratcliff of St. James; seventeen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; a special daughter-in-law, Patricia (Preston) Wescott of Benton, AR; a special brother-in-law, Bob Darrough of Farmington; many nieces, nephews and good friends.
Visitation will be held Friday evening, August 31, 2018, from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume Saturday morning beginning at 7 a.m. until the service at 10 a.m. with Rev. Michael McGee officiating. Interment will follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Norman L. Rigdon Ladies Auxiliary, 5896. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
