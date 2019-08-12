{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON -- Josephine Mae (Raby) Burch, lovingly known as Jo Mae, formerly of Doe Run, Missouri, passed away on August 10, 2019, at the age of 80. She was born March 6, 1939, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, to Noah Milton Raby and Lillian Dorothy Hulsey Raby. She worked at the Farmington State Hospital in the Recreational Therapy Department for many years. Jo Mae was an avid reader, and usually had two or three books going at once. She always loved spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Mary Jane Wood. She is survived by her brother, William Mitchell Raby; daughters, Debbie Ann Prose and Mindy Jo Gallaway; sons, William Wesley Burch and James Milton Burch; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Doe Run Memorial Cemetery at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

