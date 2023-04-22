Joyce Ann Tripp
DESLOGE – Joyce Tripp, 83, of Farmington, passed away April 16, 2023, at Mercy Jefferson Hospital in Festus. She was born March 31, 1940, in St. Louis, to the late Walt and Dorothy Ramsey (Holmes) Judlin. Joyce was a member of the St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Farmington and had owned and managed Farmington Antique Mall for several years before retiring. She enjoyed collecting quilts and antiques. Joyce enjoyed raising and tending to small farm animals and attending to the outdoor farm and garden chores.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Tripp; daughter, Jeana Girard; grandson, Logan Copeland; siblings, Jack Judlin, Jane Wurst; and brother in-law, Ron Wolk.
Joyce is survived by her children, William “Pat” Copeland and wife Elena, Chris Copeland, Allen Tripp, Gayla Charboneau and husband Cliff; grandchildren, Tyler Copeland, Anthony (Audrey) French, Paige Charboneau, Blake Charboneau, Gracie (Tyler) Mattingly, Jake Tripp; three great-grandchildren, Anya Copeland, Lexi Copeland and Duke French; siblings, Jim (Kay) Judlin, Joe (Jenny) Judlin, Jill Wolk; son in-law, Shinji Morokuma; sister's in-law, Kathy Judlin, Karen Eaton-Hinz (Dave), Kay Taylor (Byron); a dear niece and nephew, Jeff and Dee Wurst; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends also survive.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge.
