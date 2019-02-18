FARMINGTON – Joyce Elaine Wozniak of Farmington passed away February 13, 2019, in Farmington at the age of 84. She was born November 14, 1934, in LaPorte, Indiana, to the late Milton and Hazel (Grieger) Wallace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Wozniak, her daughter, Lorie Marie Wozniak, her brother, Jim Wallace and her sister in law, Marlene Wallace.
Joyce met her late husband, Ralph in high school and they were married on May 16, 1953. They celebrated 52 years of marriage before he passed away on December 17, 2005. Joyce retired as a nurse and formerly worked at Arcadia Valley Hospital and Central School District. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed traveling and loved her little buddy, Poochie, who she took everywhere. Joyce “Granny” will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Help celebrate her life with a 4 p.m. Corona with a slice of lime!
Joyce is survived by her children, Sally (and husband Wesley) Barnes of Columbia, Missouri, and Kerry (and wife Sandra) Wozniak of Seattle, Washington, grandchildren, Sara, Mallory, Morgan and Kaleb, and her siblings, Joan (and husband Bob Sr.) Arnold of Champaign, Illinois, and Jerry Wallace of LaPorte, Indiana, and many friends.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of memorial mass at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10 North Long Street, Farmington, Missouri. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10 North Long Street, Farmington, Missouri, 63640. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
