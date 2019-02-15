Try 1 month for 99¢
cozean.jpg

FARMINGTON -- Joyce Wozniak, 84, of Farmington passed away February 13, 2019, at her home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Joyce Wozniak

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

 

FARMINGTON -- Joyce Wozniak, 84, of Farmington passed away February 13, 2019, at her home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Joyce Wozniak
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments