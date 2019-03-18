Try 3 months for $3
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Juanita Downing, 94, of Park Hills, passed away March 15, 2019, at NHC Health Care in Desloge. She was born December 10, 1924, in Leadwood.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George Snead and Ava 'Lloyd' Snead, by her husbands, Theodore Glore and later Robert Downing, and a son Melvin Glore.

Juanita is survived by her son, Gary Glore and wife Rita; grandchildren, Gary Glore and wife Katherine, and Angela Carron and husband Scott; great-grandchildren, Stephanie Dobbs and husband Jeff, James King Jr., Megan King, Clayton Glore, Grayson Glore, and Theo Glore; and a sister, Marietta Hoff.

Visitation will be 12 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Bobbie Browne officiating. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Leadington, Missouri.

