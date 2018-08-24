Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TROY – Juanita Hall of Troy, formerly of Park Hills, passed away August 23, 2018. She was born in Delassus, Missouri, on June 5, 1932, the daughter of the late Minnie (Harrington) and Ben Cowley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arch Linvell Hall as well as three sisters and two brothers.

Juanita was a hard-working and dedicated mother of six and also raised her youngest sister, the late Mary (Cowley) Harr and her niece, the late Ruth Ann Triplett. Her heart burst with love for each of her nieces and nephews whom she very much adored.

Survivors include six children, Alice Juanita (Ralph) Kramer of Whitehall, Illinois, Carolyn Sue Reece of Elsberry, Missouri, Silvia Lavern (Dale) Copeland of Troy, Missouri, Archie Jessie Hall of Elsberry, Missouri, Harold Gentry Hall of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Mickie Marlene Guthrie of Troy, Missouri. She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 27 at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, August 28 from 7 a.m. until the time of the service beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ron Rothlesberger officiating. Interment will follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery in Farmington. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

