PARK HILLS -- Judith Ann "Judi" Randolph of Bismarck, Missouri, was born December 8, 1940, in St. Joseph, a daughter to the late Delmar and Lottie Trotter. In June 1993, Judi was united in marriage to Jimmie Randolph and they shared twenty-six years together. Judi went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, having reached seventy-nine years of age.

In addition to her parents, Judi was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Millie Randolph; and her brother-in-law, Steve (Lori) Randolph.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Jim Randolph; adopted daughter, Jill Null; nephew, Jon Trotter; special friends, Pastor Dwight and Tammy Jones; Sis. Sandy Madden; and Pastor DJ Edwards. Also surviving are many dearly loved church family and friends.

Visitation for Judi will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Harvest Christian Centre, beginning at 5 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. with Pastor Dwight Jones officiating. Harvest Christian Centre, 1925 MO-32, Park Hills, Missouri. All funeral arrangements have been cared for by DeClue Funeral Home.

