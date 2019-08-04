{{featured_button_text}}

PARK HILLS – Judith Ann Sumpter passed away unexpectedly at Parkland Health Center in Farmington on August 2, 2019, at the age of 77. She was born September 26, 1941, at Elvins to the late Lindell K. Kaiser and Ruth (King) Kaiser. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her late husband, Darrell Sumpter; two brothers, Jackie Kaiser and Phillip Kaiser and a sister, Mary Lou Rosener.

Judy, as most knew her, worked for forty plus years as a waitress mostly at the Grecian Steak House and at Rosener's Restaurant. Her family will remember her quick wit; her outgoing personality and more than anything her very kind heart. She adored her family and was happiest when she was spending time with them.

She will be missed by all of those who loved her including her children, Rhonda (Vic) Marler, Ricky (Shelly) Shields and Rocky Shields; seven grandchildren, Cheyenne Shields, Savannah (Jacob) Chapman, Joshua Hassell, Ryan Shields, Rachael (Josh) Mahan, Daniel (Julie) Shields and Megan Shields; seven great grandchildren; brother, Lindell (Patricia) Kaiser and special brother and caregiver, Gary Kaiser; two sisters, Melanie Young and Tammy Petko.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association in care of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

