PARK HILLS – Judith Ann Sumpter passed away unexpectedly at Parkland Health Center in Farmington on August 2, 2019, at the age of 77. She was born September 26, 1941, at Elvins to the late Lindell K. Kaiser and Ruth (King) Kaiser. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her late husband, Darrell Sumpter; two brothers, Jackie Kaiser and Phillip Kaiser and a sister, Mary Lou Rosener.
Judy, as most knew her, worked for forty plus years as a waitress mostly at the Grecian Steak House and at Rosener's Restaurant. Her family will remember her quick wit; her outgoing personality and more than anything her very kind heart. She adored her family and was happiest when she was spending time with them.
She will be missed by all of those who loved her including her children, Rhonda (Vic) Marler, Ricky (Shelly) Shields and Rocky Shields; seven grandchildren, Cheyenne Shields, Savannah (Jacob) Chapman, Joshua Hassell, Ryan Shields, Rachael (Josh) Mahan, Daniel (Julie) Shields and Megan Shields; seven great grandchildren; brother, Lindell (Patricia) Kaiser and special brother and caregiver, Gary Kaiser; two sisters, Melanie Young and Tammy Petko.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association in care of Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.