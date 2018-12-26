Try 1 month for 99¢

DESLOGE -- Judy UpChurch, 71, of Desloge, passed away December 26, 2018, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. She was born May 8, 1947, in Farmington, to the late Lovell and Mary Marie (Stam) Petty. Judy was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald UpChurch and two brothers, Paul and Clyde Petty; and one special niece, Phylicia Graf.

She is survived by two children, Theresa Buxton and husband Joe, and Bruce UpChurch; four grandchildren, Ryan and Dylan Buxton, Alysha and Marissa UpChurch; siblings, Delores Umfleet, Janet (Gene) Thomas, Gary (Carol) Petty, John (Shonda) Petty, Marie (Dan) Bullock, Mark Petty, Danny Petty, and Debby (Mark) Graf; and sister in-law, Linda Petty; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, December 28, 2018, from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Marvin Chapel Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

