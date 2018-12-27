Try 1 month for 99¢

BONNE TERRE -- Judy Wilfong, 74, of Bonne Terre, passed away December 25, 2018, at her residence. She was born September 24, 1944, in Bonne Terre, to the late Lloyd and Melba Bernice (Cunningham) Eaton. Judy was a huge fan of Elvis Presley and loved her family very much. She was also known as the town babysitter since she was a caregiver for several family’s children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eddie Wilfong; sisters, Brenda and Denise Eaton; and one brother, Dennis Eaton.

Judy is survived by three children, Gina Marler (Todd Kapciak), Duane “Tookie” Wilfong, Lisa Gibson and husband David, all of Bonne Terre; grandchildren, Tenaya (Casey) Kelley, Jamie Bergner, Derek Gibson, Ryan (Jessica) Gibson, Camille Gibson, and Roger (LeAnn) Qi; great-grandchildren, C J and Carter Kelley; siblings, Donna Kinney, Charlotte (Richard) House, Becky O’Brien, Danny Jennings, Stanley Eaton, and Rex Eaton; step mother, Madonna Jordan; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Friday, December 28, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. The service will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel in Bonne Terre, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Alan David officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Leadington. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

