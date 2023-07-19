Judy Ann Mattingly
PARK HILLS – Judy Ann Mattingly, of Park Hills, entered into eternal rest on July 16, 2023, at her home at the age of 67. She was born on April 15, 1956, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to the late Bradley Anderson Payne and Jewell Bonita Rogers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband, Richard “Daredevil” Mattingly in 2016; three brothers, Billy, Bobby and Earl Payne; a sister, Glenna Wilson and a niece, Sheila Rudis.
At a young age, Judy's family moved to St. Louis where she attended Ames Elementary School and Ritenour High School where she met the love of her life, Rick Mattingly. He became her husband in the years to come and through the years they lived in various places. Rick's stint in the military took them to Georgia in 1980. After relocating back to Missouri, they lived in Desloge where for a time they owned the Texaco gas station. Judy worked for twenty years at Proffer Produce where she was in quality control. She and Rick loved racing and participated for many years in statewide racing events. Later in life, Judy was reborn in her faith and loved going to church. She was a dedicated volunteer for the Elvins Food Pantry. She became close with the other volunteers there who referred to Judy's enthusiasm as a ray of sunshine and they called her a “Shenanigan Enthusiast.” She was a flower gardener and helped with the vegetable gardens as well and she loved to host big family gatherings.
Survivors include her two sons, Jeffery (Jessica) Mattingly and Terry (Angela) Mattingly; grandchildren, J. T. Suraud, Jaysen Mattingly, Alyssa Mattingly, Justin Mattingly and Brayden Mattingly; great grandchild, Olivia Suraud and one on the way; siblings, Roy (Mary) Payne, Betty (Jim) Campbell, Larry Payne and Sue (Mike) Lunsford; many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Friends and family may call from Noon on Saturday, July 22, 2023, until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. in the Cozean Memorial Chapel with Pastor Bradley Asher officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Elvins Food Pantry or Belgrade Pentecostal Church of God in Judy's name. View the tribute video and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
