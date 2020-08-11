Judy Aubuchon

FARMINGTON – Judy Belle Aubuchon of Farmington passed away on August 9, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones at her residence at the age of 74. She was born on August 12, 1945, in Doniphan to the late Melvin and Lorene (Switzer) Henson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Coty Ferguson and her brother, Matthew Henson.

Judy enjoyed fishing, gardening, computer games, horseback riding, animals, crocheting but most of all family gatherings. She was a former volunteer for the Farmington High School Band where the students referred to her as Grandma Judy. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Judy is survived by her husband of 58 years, Roy Aubuchon, her children, Rhonda (Darrin) Ferguson of Farmington and Missy (Dan Ayers) Petrie of Farmington, her eight grandchildren, Nicholas Aubuchon, Amanda Gauthreaux, Derek (Rachel) Aubuchon, Bobby (Tianna) Ferguson, Stephanie (Garrett) Smith, Courtney (Will) Sutton, Brandi (Lowell Tune) Petrie and Aryka Ayers, nine great grandchildren, Kaleb, Lexy, Judge, Hunter, Carson, Waylon, Coty, Katy and Annabelle, one great-grandchild, Lane, her brothers and sisters, Tom (Debbie) Henson of Arkansas, Linda (Dave) Mauk of Farmington, Melvin (Beth) Henson of Fredericktown, Tim (Dawn) Henson of Bolivar, Chris (Randy Woods) Hahn of Poplar Bluff, Edith Templemire of Wappapello, Lynettia (Johnny) Thomure of Farmington and Lindell “Buddy” Henson of Knob Lick, a brother in law, Ron (Deb) Aubuchon of Bonne Terre, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.