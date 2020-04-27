Judy Huebner
Judy Gay Huebner

DESLOGE – Judy Gay (Womble) Huebner, age 71, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Festus Manor Care Center in Festus.

Mrs. Huebner, the daughter of the late Robert Calvin Womble and Beulah Leota (nee Thomlinson) Ragan, was born on December 7, 1948, in Middlebrook. She graduated as valedictorian from Bismarck High School in 1966. She worked as a secretary for many years at Brown Shoe Company in St Louis. She was passionate about genealogy, so much so, that she published her own cemetery books. All of this was sparked by the need to know her mother's birth year. The author of the St. Francois County Cemetery books, her interest in genealogy spanned over 30 years.

She was married to Donald Edward Huebner on March 22, 1969. He preceded her in death June 10, 2004.

Survivors include two daughters Jacqueline Denise and husband Byron Paul Baker of De Soto, Karen Elaine and husband Floyd Raymond Cross, Jr. of Clifton, Colorado; one grandson, Dustin Matthew Huebner of Desloge; three brothers: Elvis Louie and wife Sharon Marie (Miller) Womble of Bismarck, Gary Wayne and wife Rena Lea (Wilkinson) Womble of Ironton, Perry Albert and wife Norma Ruth (Robinson) Womble of Hillsboro; one sister, Kathy Ann (Womble) and husband Steve Bernell Mowery of Charlotte, North Carolina; two sister-in-laws, Rose Marie (Schrum) Womble of Bismarck and Catherine Diane (Cannell) Ferree of Park Hills; and six step-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and many nephews, nieces, and other relatives.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Dorris Amuel Womble, Calvin Ray Womble, Gordon Lloyd Womble and Marvin Robert Womble.

Due to the Covid-19 CDC guidelines and social distancing there will not be a public visitation. Any family that does plan on attending please bring your own face covering or mask.

A Private viewing will be on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will resume Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of the private funeral service at 12 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Pastor Dennis Eugene Baker will be officiating the funeral service. Private Interment will be at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre.

Please send flowers to C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home, 1116 N. Desloge Drive, Desloge, MO 63601, phone: 573- 431-2686; or donations may be made to Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 3485 New Baumgartner Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63129.

Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Huebner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

