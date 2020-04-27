Judy Huebner

Mrs. Huebner, the daughter of the late Robert Calvin Womble and Beulah Leota (nee Thomlinson) Ragan, was born on December 7, 1948, in Middlebrook. She graduated as valedictorian from Bismarck High School in 1966. She worked as a secretary for many years at Brown Shoe Company in St Louis. She was passionate about genealogy, so much so, that she published her own cemetery books. All of this was sparked by the need to know her mother's birth year. The author of the St. Francois County Cemetery books, her interest in genealogy spanned over 30 years.