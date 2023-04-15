Judy Lee White
PARK HILLS – Judy Lee White, 78, passed away April 7, 2023, due to complications of Diabetes and a recent broken hip. Judy was born in her parents' home in Pemiscot County near Wardell, Missouri, September 19, 1944.
Judy grew up and married Larry Joseph “Joe” White April 20, 1961, at the Pemiscot County Courthouse in Caruthersville, Missouri. Judy was married to Joe for almost 62 years, fulfilling her marriage vow “till death do us part.”
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Lula Gaskins; two of her children, Larry Joseph White Jr., and Theresa White; siblings, Doris Newton, Kathryn Townson, Lillie Howell, Lottie Garrett, James Gaskins, Gary Gaskins, and Roydell Gaskins.
Judy is survived by her husband Larry “Joe” White; daughter, Judith “Kay” White; siblings, Betty Sharp, Ruby Wilhito, Inez Gaskins, and Harley Gaskins; and grandchildren, Kiana Schonewille, Courtney Kealoha, and McKenna Fish.
Judy was a loyal wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother.
Judy's body was cremated April 11, 2023, and as she wished, her ashes will be scattered in the ocean along with the ashes of her son Larry.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Coplin Funeral Home of Park Hills, Missouri.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.