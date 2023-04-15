Judy Lee White

PARK HILLS – Judy Lee White, 78, passed away April 7, 2023, due to complications of Diabetes and a recent broken hip. Judy was born in her parents' home in Pemiscot County near Wardell, Missouri, September 19, 1944.

Judy grew up and married Larry Joseph “Joe” White April 20, 1961, at the Pemiscot County Courthouse in Caruthersville, Missouri. Judy was married to Joe for almost 62 years, fulfilling her marriage vow “till death do us part.”

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Lula Gaskins; two of her children, Larry Joseph White Jr., and Theresa White; siblings, Doris Newton, Kathryn Townson, Lillie Howell, Lottie Garrett, James Gaskins, Gary Gaskins, and Roydell Gaskins.

Judy is survived by her husband Larry “Joe” White; daughter, Judith “Kay” White; siblings, Betty Sharp, Ruby Wilhito, Inez Gaskins, and Harley Gaskins; and grandchildren, Kiana Schonewille, Courtney Kealoha, and McKenna Fish.

Judy was a loyal wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother.

Judy's body was cremated April 11, 2023, and as she wished, her ashes will be scattered in the ocean along with the ashes of her son Larry.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Coplin Funeral Home of Park Hills, Missouri.