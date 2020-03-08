Julia Elliott

BONNE TERRE -- Julia Mae Elliott, 88, passed away March 6, 2020, at her residence in Festus, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 17, 1931, to the late David R. and Nellie J. (Campbell) Williams. She is also preceded in death by her siblings, Alexander, Earl, Martin, Roy Williams and Tabitha Willie.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, James A. Elliott of the home; two daughters, Debra (Mike) Lukachick of Bonne Terre, Vickie Elliott of the home; two grandsons, Nicholas and Daniel Lukachick; she is also survived by several nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.

Visitation will be Monday March 9, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at 12 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Interment will follow at Bonne Terre Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Special Olympics of Missouri. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

