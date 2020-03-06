Julia (Williams) Elliott
Julia (Williams) Elliott

BONNE TERRE – Julia Elliot, 88, of Festus passed away March 6, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements are pending at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.

