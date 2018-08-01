BONNE TERRE -- June E. Kreft, 84, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother, passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018.
Preceded in death by loving husband of 50 years, Ronald J Kreft. Mother of James, Kathleen (Darrald Schulte), Michael (Tamara), David, Matthew (Lorena), and Mary (Kelly Eckhoff); 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
June moved from St. Louis to TDL in 1990; became a member of St. Joseph Church in Bonne Terre where her husband served as a deacon until his death in 2005. She had worked at Centenary UM Church as secretary/bookkeeper for 10 years. June was an active member of Sarah Barton Murphy MSDAR over 20 years. She spent 23 years involved in local politics and worked at St. Francois County Court House on election days as counting judge.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 4, 2018 from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Mass service will begin at 12 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. John Schneider, Rev. Stephen Bauer, and Deacon Mark Byington officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
