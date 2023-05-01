June Licklider-Hulsey
DESLOGE – June Hulsey, age 90, of Port Richey, Florida, formerly of Festus and Bloomsdale, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Sunshine Christian Home in Holiday, Florida. She was born on Sunday, May 15, 1932, in Leadwood, to the late Uriah and Barbara Biggs-Licklider.
In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years James “Jim” Hulsey; siblings, Tom Licklider, Earl Licklider, Iva Surina, Mable Kern, and Hazel Licklider.
June is survived by sons, Reggie Hulsey and Chris Hulsey; daughters, Diane Wright and husband Bill, Denise Hunker and husband Scott; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Patti Means and husband, Fred; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
June worked as a secretary for many years along with being a homemaker. She was of Presbyterian faith. She was a wonderful cook, baker, and enjoyed sewing, and traveling. June, along with her husband loved volunteering at Hernando-Pasco Hospice when they could.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 12 noon until service time of 1 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge with Rev. Ed Watson to officiate. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Interment to follow at Leadwood Cemetery. View obituary and condolences online at czboyer.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.