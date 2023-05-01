June Licklider-Hulsey

DESLOGE – June Hulsey, age 90, of Port Richey, Florida, formerly of Festus and Bloomsdale, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Sunshine Christian Home in Holiday, Florida. She was born on Sunday, May 15, 1932, in Leadwood, to the late Uriah and Barbara Biggs-Licklider.

In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years James “Jim” Hulsey; siblings, Tom Licklider, Earl Licklider, Iva Surina, Mable Kern, and Hazel Licklider.

June is survived by sons, Reggie Hulsey and Chris Hulsey; daughters, Diane Wright and husband Bill, Denise Hunker and husband Scott; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Patti Means and husband, Fred; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.

June worked as a secretary for many years along with being a homemaker. She was of Presbyterian faith. She was a wonderful cook, baker, and enjoyed sewing, and traveling. June, along with her husband loved volunteering at Hernando-Pasco Hospice when they could.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 12 noon until service time of 1 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge with Rev. Ed Watson to officiate. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Interment to follow at Leadwood Cemetery. View obituary and condolences online at czboyer.com.