PARK HILLS -- Justin Robert Wright, 33, of Farmington passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 12, 2018.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 16 at Cozean Memorial Chapel from 1-2 p.m. with a funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Doe Run Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Samantha Wright Benefit Account, c/o First State Community Bank.

the life of: Justin Robert Wright
