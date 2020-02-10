{{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – Justin Wayne Gillam of Farmington passed away February 9, 2020 at St. Louis University Hospital at the age of 36. He was born in Farmington, Missouri on June 18, 1983 to Tamera “Tamee” (Cooper) Walker and the late Kenneth Wayne Gillam. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Jannette Cooper and Eugene and Carol Gillam, and his uncle, Ronnie Gillam.

Justin had a kind heart who always greeted everyone with a hug, had a good sense of humor and if you were a stranger to him, you weren't a stranger for long. He enjoyed hanging out with friends, going to the movies and playing video games. He was an avid St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved going to games. He loved dogs, cars and attending car shows. Justin will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Justin is survived by his mother, Tamee (Cooper) Walker of Farmington, his stepmother, Linda Gillam of Farmington, his half-sister, Kendra (and husband Blake) Butchart of Farmington, his aunts and uncles, Terri (and husband Paul Jr.) Grindstaff of Farmington, Michael (and wife Angie) Gillam of Bonne Terre, and Carolyn Gillam of Park Hills, his cousin, Paul (and wife Ashley) Grindstaff III and their daughters, Ava, Cora, Molly and Willow of Farmington, along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Please gather and connect with the family at the visitation on Friday, February 14 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel where casual attire is appropriate. Interment to follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Box 45, Farmington, MO 63640. View the video tribute, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Justin Gillam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments