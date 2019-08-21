{{featured_button_text}}
CUBA, Mo. -- Karen Blair nee Hovis, 64, of Cuba, Missouri, was born in Flat River, Missouri, to Richard Hovis and Betty Fern Wheelehon Hovis. She passed away August 19, 2019.

Karen worked in Food Service at the Mineral Area Regional Medical Center in Farmington for 34 years and retired as the Dietary Manager. She was a member of the Amazing Grace Church in Cuba, Missouri, and loved her church family. Karen enjoyed crossword puzzles; reading, especially the Bible; watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball games; and John Wayne movies.

Karen is survived by her husband, Steve Blair of Cuba; daughter, Brandi (Eric) Grindel of Cuba; son, Matt Blair of Potosi; grandchildren, Jaylin, Tristin, and Jacob Grindel; siblings, Richie Hovis of Park Hills, John (Jennifer) Hovis, Vennie Gerber, and Beth Hovis of Desloge; brother-in-law, Brian (Amy) Blair of Cadet; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, with funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Amazing Grace Church, 4315 Hwy 19 in Cuba. Memorials to Amazing Grace Church. Arrangements by Hutson Funeral Home, Cuba, Missouri.

