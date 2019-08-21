CUBA, Mo. -- Karen Blair nee Hovis, 64, of Cuba, Missouri, was born in Flat River, Missouri, to Richard Hovis and Betty Fern Wheelehon Hovis. She passed away August 19, 2019.
Karen worked in Food Service at the Mineral Area Regional Medical Center in Farmington for 34 years and retired as the Dietary Manager. She was a member of the Amazing Grace Church in Cuba, Missouri, and loved her church family. Karen enjoyed crossword puzzles; reading, especially the Bible; watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball games; and John Wayne movies.
Karen is survived by her husband, Steve Blair of Cuba; daughter, Brandi (Eric) Grindel of Cuba; son, Matt Blair of Potosi; grandchildren, Jaylin, Tristin, and Jacob Grindel; siblings, Richie Hovis of Park Hills, John (Jennifer) Hovis, Vennie Gerber, and Beth Hovis of Desloge; brother-in-law, Brian (Amy) Blair of Cadet; other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, with funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Amazing Grace Church, 4315 Hwy 19 in Cuba. Memorials to Amazing Grace Church. Arrangements by Hutson Funeral Home, Cuba, Missouri.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.